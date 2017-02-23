Eva Longoria Talks About Trump's Immigration Ban on 'The View' (VIDEO)

Eva Longoria is all smiles as she greets fans outside of a studio on Wednesday morning (February 22) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress and director looked chic in an all tan outfit as she made an appearance on The View.

While she was on the show, Eva opened up about her thoughts on Trump’s immigration ban.

““When you vilify an entire community — I’m Latino, so people assume Latinos is equal with illegal, and it’s not,” Eva said. “I’m a ninth generation [Mexican-American]. You can’t just take away funds because you’re trying to prove a point of an election.”

Eva Longoria Talks Pres. Trump’s Immigration Ban | The View

FYI: Eva is wearing a Zeena Zaki dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes.