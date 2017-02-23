Eva Longoria Talks About Trump's Immigration Ban on 'The View' (VIDEO)
Eva Longoria is all smiles as she greets fans outside of a studio on Wednesday morning (February 22) in New York City.
The 41-year-old actress and director looked chic in an all tan outfit as she made an appearance on The View.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Eva Longoria
While she was on the show, Eva opened up about her thoughts on Trump’s immigration ban.
““When you vilify an entire community — I’m Latino, so people assume Latinos is equal with illegal, and it’s not,” Eva said. “I’m a ninth generation [Mexican-American]. You can’t just take away funds because you’re trying to prove a point of an election.”
Watch Eva‘s full interview below.
Eva Longoria Talks Pres. Trump’s Immigration Ban | The View
FYI: Eva is wearing a Zeena Zaki dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes.