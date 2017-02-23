Fergie Shows Off Her Assets in the Studio!

Fergie is all smiles as she makes her way through LAX airport on Tuesday (February 21) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old performer looked sexy in a camouflage robe over a black tank top and satin pants as she headed towards her flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Fergie

Fergie recently took to Instagram to share a black and white picture showing off her booty in an all leather outfit while on set.

Check out the sexy pic below!