Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 5:00 am

Fergie Shows Off Her Assets in the Studio!

Fergie is all smiles as she makes her way through LAX airport on Tuesday (February 21) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old performer looked sexy in a camouflage robe over a black tank top and satin pants as she headed towards her flight out of town.

Fergie recently took to Instagram to share a black and white picture showing off her booty in an all leather outfit while on set.

Check out the sexy pic below!

🎬🎬

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

