'Get Out' Reviews Earn the Movie 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The new horror-comedy movie Get Out, written and directed by Jordan Peele, has earned a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for its rave reviews!

Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams star in the movie about a young African-American man who visits his white girlfriend’s family estate and becomes ensnared in a more sinister real reason for the invitation.

Here is the critics consensus for the film: “Funny, scary, and thought-provoking, Get Out seamlessly weaves its trenchant social critiques into a brilliantly effective and entertaining horror/comedy thrill ride.”

