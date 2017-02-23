Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 1:15 pm

Hilary Duff Wishes Sister Haylie a Happy Birthday!

Hilary Duff Wishes Sister Haylie a Happy Birthday!

Hilary Duff stops by the Nine Zero One Salon on Wednesday (February 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The day before, the Younger star was seen getting in a workout in Los Angeles.

This week, Hilary‘s older sister Haylie celebrated her birthday (on February 19), and she took to Instagram to share the moment her sister blew out the candles on her cake!

“Make a wish!!! Happy birthday week my beautiful sister ❤️@HaylieDuff wuv you thooooo much,” she captioned the pic.

See the moment below…

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Just Jared on Facebook
hilary duff salon los angeles 01
hilary duff salon los angeles 02
hilary duff salon los angeles 03
hilary duff salon los angeles 04
hilary duff salon los angeles 05
hilary duff salon los angeles 06
hilary duff salon los angeles 07
hilary duff salon los angeles 08

Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlynet
Posted to: Hilary Duff

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here