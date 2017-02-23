Hilary Duff Wishes Sister Haylie a Happy Birthday!

Hilary Duff stops by the Nine Zero One Salon on Wednesday (February 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The day before, the Younger star was seen getting in a workout in Los Angeles.

This week, Hilary‘s older sister Haylie celebrated her birthday (on February 19), and she took to Instagram to share the moment her sister blew out the candles on her cake!

“Make a wish!!! Happy birthday week my beautiful sister ❤️@HaylieDuff wuv you thooooo much,” she captioned the pic.

See the moment below…