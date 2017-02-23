Inauguration Singer Jackie Evancho Wants to Talk to Donald Trump About Transgender Rights

Jackie Evancho wants to talk with the President following his revoking of the policy that allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice in public schools.

The 16-year-old singer, who performed at Donald Trump‘s inauguration, has sister named Juliet who is transgender.

“I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove,” Jackie tweeted.

Then she wrote, “. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤”

Trump has yet to respond.

