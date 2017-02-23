Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 12:22 pm

Inauguration Singer Jackie Evancho Wants to Talk to Donald Trump About Transgender Rights

Jackie Evancho wants to talk with the President following his revoking of the policy that allowed transgender students to use the bathrooms of their choice in public schools.

The 16-year-old singer, who performed at Donald Trump‘s inauguration, has sister named Juliet who is transgender.

“I am obviously disappointed in the @POTUS decision to send the #transgender bathroom issue to the states to decide. #sisterlove,” Jackie tweeted.

Then she wrote, “. @realDonaldTrump u gave me the honor 2 sing at your inauguration. Pls give me & my sis the honor 2 meet with u 2 talk #transgender rghts ❤”

Trump has yet to respond.

