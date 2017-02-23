Is Ryan Gosling Bringing Eva Mendes to Oscars 2017? Sources Say...

One question on everyone’s mind ahead of the 2017 Oscars – will Ryan Gosling be bringing his partner Eva Mendes as his date to the Academy Awards?

Two sources have told Us Weekly that she will not be attending the event, while another source insists that Ryan won’t go alone.

Ryan previously was asked if Eva would be coming, but he was non-committal.

Eva and Ryan have been dating since 2011 and they share two daughters – two-year-old Esmeralda and nine-month-old Amada.

Ryan is nominated in the Best Actor category for La La Land, and when he accepted his Golden Globe, he gave Eva a sweet shout out.