Is There a 'Logan' Post-Credits Scene? Director Speaks to Rumors

There have been many rumors that a Logan end-credits scene exists and will air after the credits roll when the film hits theaters on Friday (March 3).

Originally, Collider posted an article saying there would be a post-credits scene in the Hugh Jackman film, but retracted the entire article, confirming sources have disputed the story and there is actually nothing after the credits.

A fan then asked director James Mangold, “U sure, James, there’s no post-credits scene? Reliable sources like @Collider’s @colliderfrosty say yes,” to which James responded, “Yes. Sure. Read @colliderfrosty ‘s update.”

In the update on Collider, it appears that something may happen before the movie starts – a pre-movie scene perhaps!? Stay tuned as we get closer to March 3 and learn more information. Marvel is known for having scenes at the end of films, so it’s no surprise that fans would expect to see something.