Top Stories
Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 2:59 pm

Is There a 'Logan' Post-Credits Scene? Director Speaks to Rumors

Is There a 'Logan' Post-Credits Scene? Director Speaks to Rumors

There have been many rumors that a Logan end-credits scene exists and will air after the credits roll when the film hits theaters on Friday (March 3).

Originally, Collider posted an article saying there would be a post-credits scene in the Hugh Jackman film, but retracted the entire article, confirming sources have disputed the story and there is actually nothing after the credits.

A fan then asked director James Mangold, “U sure, James, there’s no post-credits scene? Reliable sources like @Collider’s @colliderfrosty say yes,” to which James responded, “Yes. Sure. Read @colliderfrosty ‘s update.”

In the update on Collider, it appears that something may happen before the movie starts – a pre-movie scene perhaps!? Stay tuned as we get closer to March 3 and learn more information. Marvel is known for having scenes at the end of films, so it’s no surprise that fans would expect to see something.

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Logan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here