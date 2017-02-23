Jaimie Alexander Films New 'Blindspot' Scenes with Sullivan Stapleton
Jaimie Alexander and Sullivan Stapleton film a scene for their NBC series Blindspot on Thursday (February 23) in the streets of New York City.
The series is currently in the middle of season two.
Earlier in the week, Jaimie took to Instagram to share a recipe that she cooked up on her day off. She decided to make healthy vegan chocolate chip cookies!
“Having a day off means I get to cook some of my most favorite treats! Here’s a tasty one I wanted to share with all of you❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.
Having a day off means I get to cook some of my most favorite treats! Here's a tasty one I wanted to share with all of you❤️ #HappySunday Healthy Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies 🍪 #glutenfree #dairyfree #soyfree #vegan RECIPE: 1 1/2 cups of almond flour 2 1/2 tbsp of melted coconut oil 4 tbsp of raw cacao nibs 3 tbsp of maple syrup 1-2 tsp of vanilla extract 1/4 tsp of sea salt 1/4 tsp of gluten-free baking powder Mix all ingredients together in a large bowl. Cover baking pan with a sheet of parchment paper and make dough into small balls. Place on baking sheet and bake in oven for 12-15 min at 340 degrees. Let cool and then devour 😍 Feel free to make it your own by adding things like cinnamon or peanut butter 😋 ENJOY!