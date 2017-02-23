Janelle Monae Auditioned For A 'Star Trek' Role Before Landing 'Moonlight'!

Janelle Monae keeps it chic and classy for Los Angeles Confidential magazine’s Spring Oscars issue!

Here’s what the 31-year-old Moonlight and Hidden Figures star had to share with the mag:

On once being a Hollywood reject: “I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but I auditioned for Star Trek prior to Moonlight. The casting director saw my tape and told [Moonlight director] Barry Jenkins about me. I didn’t get the part in Star Trek, but that’s why Barry reached out to me. And the rest is history.”

On her love for the stories of Moonlight and Hidden Figures: “I love telling these sorts of stories that give voice to those who are oftentimes uncelebrated, to those who don’t feel like they have a voice in America. These are characters who are considered to be outcast in society because of their sexual identity, gender, or race. I think that these two movies have opened up a new door to the possibilities of telling more unique stories.”

On her decision to wear black and white: “I just try to remain humble, remain myself. Early on in my career I decided I was going to wear black and white, a kind of uniform, to honor and pay homage to my working-class parents [who wore uniforms every day to work]. I’m so proud to be from Wyandotte County, one of the poorest counties in Kansas. I’m so happy that I serve as a reminder of that. You know, there is a quote that says you don’t have to be a part of your environment, but your environment can be a part of you. I’m in Hollywood but I’m not of it. I love just remaining an artist.”

Also pictured: Janelle and Ellie Bamber attending Los Angeles Confidential magazine and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka’s celebration of of the Spring Oscars issue with Janelle Monáe at Palihouse West Hollywood on Wednesday (February 22) in West Hollywood.

For more from Janelle, visit LAConfidentialMagazine.com!



“I’m in Hollywood but I’m not of it. I love just remaining an artist.”- JM @lacmagazine #femthefuture #hiddenfigures #moonlight #wondalandrecords #oscars2017 A post shared by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Feb 22, 2017 at 11:23am PST

FYI: Janelle is carrying an Emm Kuo clutch. Ellie is wearing Chanel top and skirt with Jimmy Choo heels.