Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 9:42 am

Janelle Monae Auditioned For A 'Star Trek' Role Before Landing 'Moonlight'!

Janelle Monae Auditioned For A 'Star Trek' Role Before Landing 'Moonlight'!

Janelle Monae keeps it chic and classy for Los Angeles Confidential magazine’s Spring Oscars issue!

Here’s what the 31-year-old Moonlight and Hidden Figures star had to share with the mag:

On once being a Hollywood reject: “I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but I auditioned for Star Trek prior to Moonlight. The casting director saw my tape and told [Moonlight director] Barry Jenkins about me. I didn’t get the part in Star Trek, but that’s why Barry reached out to me. And the rest is history.”

On her love for the stories of Moonlight and Hidden Figures: “I love telling these sorts of stories that give voice to those who are oftentimes uncelebrated, to those who don’t feel like they have a voice in America. These are characters who are considered to be outcast in society because of their sexual identity, gender, or race. I think that these two movies have opened up a new door to the possibilities of telling more unique stories.”

On her decision to wear black and white: “I just try to remain humble, remain myself. Early on in my career I decided I was going to wear black and white, a kind of uniform, to honor and pay homage to my working-class parents [who wore uniforms every day to work]. I’m so proud to be from Wyandotte County, one of the poorest counties in Kansas. I’m so happy that I serve as a reminder of that. You know, there is a quote that says you don’t have to be a part of your environment, but your environment can be a part of you. I’m in Hollywood but I’m not of it. I love just remaining an artist.”

Also pictured: Janelle and Ellie Bamber attending Los Angeles Confidential magazine and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka’s celebration of of the Spring Oscars issue with Janelle Monáe at Palihouse West Hollywood on Wednesday (February 22) in West Hollywood.

For more from Janelle, visit LAConfidentialMagazine.com!


FYI: Janelle is carrying an Emm Kuo clutch. Ellie is wearing Chanel top and skirt with Jimmy Choo heels.
Just Jared on Facebook
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 01
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 02
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 03
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 04
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 05
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 06
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 07
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 08
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 09
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 10
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 11
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 12
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 13
janelle monae auditioned for a star trek role before landing moonlight 14

Photos: Tony Duran, Getty
Posted to: Ellie Bamber, Janelle Monae, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here