Janelle Monae Auditioned For A 'Star Trek' Role Before Landing 'Moonlight'!
Janelle Monae keeps it chic and classy for Los Angeles Confidential magazine’s Spring Oscars issue!
Here’s what the 31-year-old Moonlight and Hidden Figures star had to share with the mag:
On once being a Hollywood reject: “I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but I auditioned for Star Trek prior to Moonlight. The casting director saw my tape and told [Moonlight director] Barry Jenkins about me. I didn’t get the part in Star Trek, but that’s why Barry reached out to me. And the rest is history.”
On her love for the stories of Moonlight and Hidden Figures: “I love telling these sorts of stories that give voice to those who are oftentimes uncelebrated, to those who don’t feel like they have a voice in America. These are characters who are considered to be outcast in society because of their sexual identity, gender, or race. I think that these two movies have opened up a new door to the possibilities of telling more unique stories.”
On her decision to wear black and white: “I just try to remain humble, remain myself. Early on in my career I decided I was going to wear black and white, a kind of uniform, to honor and pay homage to my working-class parents [who wore uniforms every day to work]. I’m so proud to be from Wyandotte County, one of the poorest counties in Kansas. I’m so happy that I serve as a reminder of that. You know, there is a quote that says you don’t have to be a part of your environment, but your environment can be a part of you. I’m in Hollywood but I’m not of it. I love just remaining an artist.”
Also pictured: Janelle and Ellie Bamber attending Los Angeles Confidential magazine and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka’s celebration of of the Spring Oscars issue with Janelle Monáe at Palihouse West Hollywood on Wednesday (February 22) in West Hollywood.
