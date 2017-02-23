Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Jared Leto Hangs Out with Salma Hayek During Milan Fashion Week

Jared Leto Hangs Out with Salma Hayek During Milan Fashion Week

Jared Leto is making presence known in quite a colorful outfit!

The 45-year-old actor was joined by a female friend as he arrived home from a quick trip to Milan for fashion week.

The day before, Jared was spotted wearing a $2000 Gucci jacket while he arrived for his flight to Italy.

While in Milan, Jared attended the Gucci fashion show where he hung out with fellow Hollywood pal Salma Hayek and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

The one and only @salmahayek @gucci XO

A post shared by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on

Check out more of Jared Leto’s posts inside…
