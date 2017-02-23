Top Stories
Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Jared Leto Rocks a $2000 Gucci Donald Duck Jacket

Jared Leto has some pretty interesting airport style.

Th 45-year-old Oscar winner was spotted making his way inside LAX Airport wearing a $2000 Gucci Donald Duck jacket on Wednesday (February 22) in Los Angeles.

He kept things casual in a beanie and sunglasses while walking alongside a gal pal.

Meanwhile, according to THR, Jared is gearing up to direct his first film, a crime thriller titled 77.

The movie “centers around two police officers who team up to recover kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst while simultaneously investigating the brutal murder of a fellow officer.”
jared leto gucci donald duck airport 01
jared leto gucci donald duck airport 02
jared leto gucci donald duck airport 03
jared leto gucci donald duck airport 04
jared leto gucci donald duck airport 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
