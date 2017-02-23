Jared Leto Rocks a $2000 Gucci Donald Duck Jacket

Jared Leto has some pretty interesting airport style.

Th 45-year-old Oscar winner was spotted making his way inside LAX Airport wearing a $2000 Gucci Donald Duck jacket on Wednesday (February 22) in Los Angeles.

He kept things casual in a beanie and sunglasses while walking alongside a gal pal.

Meanwhile, according to THR, Jared is gearing up to direct his first film, a crime thriller titled 77.

The movie “centers around two police officers who team up to recover kidnapped heiress Patty Hearst while simultaneously investigating the brutal murder of a fellow officer.”