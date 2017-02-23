Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 5:40 pm

JD Pardo to Star in 'Sons of Anarchy' Spin-off, 'Mayans MC'

JD Pardo to Star in 'Sons of Anarchy' Spin-off, 'Mayans MC'

JD Pardo has signed on to star in the upcoming pilot for Mayans MC, a spin-off of the smash hit FX series Sons of Anarchy.

The show will take place after the events in the original series and will focus on “EZ Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border who struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel as well as his need for respect from the women he loves,” according to THR.

Edward James Olmos will play the father of Pardo‘s character.

Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy, will co-write and direct the pilot.
Photos: Getty
