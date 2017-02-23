Thu, 23 February 2017 at 12:30 pm
Jessica Biel Catches a Rainbow in New Photo
Jessica Biel steps out to run some errands on Wednesday (February 22) in Century City, Calif.
That same day, the 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a fun photo of her “holding” a rainbow!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel
And this isn’t the first rainbow photo Jessica was posting this week – earlier, she did a little photo shoot with a different rainbow.
See the photo below…
Click inside to see more of Jessica Biel’s rainbow photos…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FameFlynet Posted to: Jessica Biel
Sponsored Links by ZergNet