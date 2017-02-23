Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 12:30 pm

Jessica Biel Catches a Rainbow in New Photo

Jessica Biel Catches a Rainbow in New Photo

Jessica Biel steps out to run some errands on Wednesday (February 22) in Century City, Calif.

That same day, the 34-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a fun photo of her “holding” a rainbow!

And this isn’t the first rainbow photo Jessica was posting this week – earlier, she did a little photo shoot with a different rainbow.

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Taste the rainbow…

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Happening right now in LA!

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

