Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 9:47 am

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Beauty Makeover Before Oscars 2017 - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets Beauty Makeover Before Oscars 2017 - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel got a quick makeover on The Ellen Show ahead of the 2017 Oscars, where he is acting as host.

During an appearance on the show, beauty guru Kym Douglas stopped by to help out his skin, hair, and more.

“I look like White Hitler….this is a setup,” Jimmy said as Kym put a face mask on his skin.

Kym then put a device on his head to help circulation and his hair growth.

Then, they helped Jimmy‘s hourglass figure with a waist cincher! Watch below.

Click inside to watch more from his appearance on Ellen….
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
