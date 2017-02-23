Jimmy Kimmel Gets Beauty Makeover Before Oscars 2017 - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel got a quick makeover on The Ellen Show ahead of the 2017 Oscars, where he is acting as host.

During an appearance on the show, beauty guru Kym Douglas stopped by to help out his skin, hair, and more.

“I look like White Hitler….this is a setup,” Jimmy said as Kym put a face mask on his skin.

Kym then put a device on his head to help circulation and his hair growth.

Then, they helped Jimmy‘s hourglass figure with a waist cincher! Watch below.

Click inside to watch more from his appearance on Ellen….