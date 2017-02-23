Justin Bieber Joins Pick-Up Basketball Game on Venice Beach (Video)

Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 6:39 pm

Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance at Venice Beach today!

The 22-year-old “Sorry” singer showed up to the basketball courts – with his newly bleached locks – and joined a pick-up game on Thursday (February 23) in Venice, Calif.

“Dude just showed up, with one security guard and called ‘next’…” radio show host Michael Grady, who was playing in the game as well, tweeted along with the photo below.

That same day, Justin was spotted in a red varsity jacket while visiting a medical building in Beverly Hills, and picking up Wendy’s for lunch.

Click inside to watch a video of Justin playing in the basketball game…

Photos: FameFlynet Pictures
