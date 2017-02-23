Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 10:33 am

Kate Upton Reveals If She Has Pre-Game Sex with Fiance Justin Verlander

Kate Upton Reveals If She Has Pre-Game Sex with Fiance Justin Verlander

Kate Upton appeared on Watch What Happens Live! on Wednesday (February 22), where a caller asked if she and her fiance, baseball star Justin Verlander have sex before games.

“There’s no sex before a game, absolutely none,” the 24-year-old model said of her relationship with the 34-year-old Detroit Tigers pitcher. “And then also what I just found out is, if he plays too well, there’s no sex after, either.”

“Kind of a buzzkill for me,” she added. “I’m like, ‘c’mon!’”

Photos: Getty
