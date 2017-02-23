Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 11:46 am

Kate Walsh Celebrates Opening Night Of Her Off-Broadway Play 'If I Forget' - Watch Preview Here!

Kate Walsh Celebrates Opening Night Of Her Off-Broadway Play 'If I Forget' - Watch Preview Here!

Kate Walsh is hitting the stage on the world premiere off-Broadway production of If I Forget, by Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen)!

The 49-year-old actress was joined by her co-stars Maria Dizzia and Tasha Lawrence as they celebrated at the opening night party of If I Forget held at the Laura Pels Theatre on Wednesday (February 22) in New York City.

Directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, If I Forget is described as follows: “In the final months before 9/11, liberal Jewish studies professor Michael Fischer has reunited with his two sisters to celebrate their father’s 75th birthday. Each deeply invested in their own version of family history, the siblings clash over everything from Michael’s controversial scholarly work to the mounting pressures of caring for an ailing parent. As destructive secrets and long-held resentments bubble to the surface, the three negotiate — with biting humor and razor-sharp insight — how much of the past they’re willing to sacrifice for a chance at a new beginning. If I Forget tells a powerful tale of a family and a culture at odds with itself.”

The new play officially opens February 22 for a limited engagement through April 30 – Watch a preview of If I Forget below!


Credit: Joseph Marzullo; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Kate Walsh, Maria Dizzia, Tasha Lawrence

