Kendall Jenner Channels Old-School Glamour Alongside Hadid Sisters in Moschino Show

Kendall Jenner went back in time on the Moschino catwalk!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hit the runway with friends Gigi and Bella Hadid during 2017 Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on Thursday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

All three ladies also walked in the Fendi show that same day.

“@moschino tonight!!” Bella shared on Instagram before the event. “Another insane show by @itsjeremyscott and @carlynecerfdedudzeele .. I always look forward to your show…so fun and always know we’re gonna get some old school glamour! Giving major props to my darlings @tompecheux and @paulhanlonhair on another epic look…Love love love! 💘💘💘 thank you of course to @pg_dmcastings @samuel_ellis.”

Also pictured inside: Bella out and about in Milan that same day.

Click inside to see a selfie Bella shared of herself and Gigi at the show…