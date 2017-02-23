Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 10:24 pm

Kendall Jenner Channels Old-School Glamour Alongside Hadid Sisters in Moschino Show

Kendall Jenner Channels Old-School Glamour Alongside Hadid Sisters in Moschino Show

Kendall Jenner went back in time on the Moschino catwalk!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star hit the runway with friends Gigi and Bella Hadid during 2017 Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on Thursday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

All three ladies also walked in the Fendi show that same day.

“@moschino tonight!!” Bella shared on Instagram before the event. “Another insane show by @itsjeremyscott and @carlynecerfdedudzeele .. I always look forward to your show…so fun and always know we’re gonna get some old school glamour! Giving major props to my darlings @tompecheux and @paulhanlonhair on another epic look…Love love love! 💘💘💘 thank you of course to @pg_dmcastings @samuel_ellis.”

Also pictured inside: Bella out and about in Milan that same day.

Click inside to see a selfie Bella shared of herself and Gigi at the show…

Same but different…🖤❤

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 01
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 02
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 03
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 04
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 05
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 06
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 07
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 08
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 09
kendall jenner parties with hadid sisters after moschino show2 10

Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here