Kendall Jenner Walks Alongside Hadid Sisters For Fendi Show

Kendall Jenner was a red bombshell on the Fendi runway.

The 21-year-old model hit the catwalk alongside pals Gigi and Bella Hadid during 2017 Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

That same day, Gigi modeled in the Max Mara presentation with Lily Donaldson and Elsa Hosk after attending a store event too.

Ashley Graham and Zoey Deutch were spotted attending that show.

15+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more at Milan Fashion Week…