Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 1:10 pm

Kendall Jenner Walks Alongside Hadid Sisters For Fendi Show

Kendall Jenner Walks Alongside Hadid Sisters For Fendi Show

Kendall Jenner was a red bombshell on the Fendi runway.

The 21-year-old model hit the catwalk alongside pals Gigi and Bella Hadid during 2017 Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.

That same day, Gigi modeled in the Max Mara presentation with Lily Donaldson and Elsa Hosk after attending a store event too.

Ashley Graham and Zoey Deutch were spotted attending that show.

kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 01
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 02
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 03
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 04
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 05
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 06
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 07
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 08
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 09
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 10
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 11
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 12
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 13
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 14
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 15
kendall jenner hadid sisters fendi milan 16

Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
  • Mika

    Bella has the face of a 40-year-old woman.

  • Notification

    All I can see is nepotism.

