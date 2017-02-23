Thu, 23 February 2017 at 1:10 pm
Kendall Jenner Walks Alongside Hadid Sisters For Fendi Show
Kendall Jenner was a red bombshell on the Fendi runway.
The 21-year-old model hit the catwalk alongside pals Gigi and Bella Hadid during 2017 Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.
That same day, Gigi modeled in the Max Mara presentation with Lily Donaldson and Elsa Hosk after attending a store event too.
Ashley Graham and Zoey Deutch were spotted attending that show.
