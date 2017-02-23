Kendall Jenner Wants to Steal This From Sister Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner has her eyes on sister Kim Kardashian‘s closet.

The 21-year-old model revealed what she would love to steal from her.

“After I’m done looting Kylie‘s puppies, there are a couple fun things I want from my big sister Kim‘s life,” Kendall wrote on her app.

“For starters, her Birkin collection can’t be beat. The one North painted is so special,” Kendall added. “Kim‘s entrepreneurial skills are incredible. She’s definitely one of the smartest and most innovative people I know.”

Pictured: Kendall steps out for the La Perla MFW Collection’s Presentation and store opening during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on Thursday (February 23) in Milan, Italy.