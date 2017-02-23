Kirsten Dunst's New York City Apartment Can Be Yours to Buy!

Kirsten Dunst has a very chic apartment for sale in New York City – and the photos of the place look stunning!

The 34-year-old actress bought the place back in 2007, and is now asking $5 million for the loft. Fans will note this same apartment was on the market as a rental for $12,500/month a few years ago as well.

The apartment features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a huge kitchen, exposed brick throughout, and so much more. See all the photos here if you want to check out the pad!

Also pictured inside: Kirsten stepping out on Wednesday (February 22) in Los Angeles.