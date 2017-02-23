Thu, 23 February 2017 at 11:22 pm
Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Some Skin in L.A.
Kourtney Kardashian rocks a high ponytail as she leaves a studio on Thursday afternoon (February 23) in Los Angeles.
The 37-year-old TV personality showed off some skin in black-corset top and ripped jeans as she filmed her TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Kourtney recently took to her website and Instagram where she shared pictures from her recent family trip to Coast Rica.
