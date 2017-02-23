Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast 2017 - Celebs Rumored So Far!

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 11:22 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Some Skin in L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Some Skin in L.A.

Kourtney Kardashian rocks a high ponytail as she leaves a studio on Thursday afternoon (February 23) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old TV personality showed off some skin in black-corset top and ripped jeans as she filmed her TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney recently took to her website and Instagram where she shared pictures from her recent family trip to Coast Rica.

Vacation style, on my app.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

10+ pictures inside of Kourtney Kardashian out and about in LA…
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 01
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 02
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 03
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 04
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 05
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 06
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 07
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 08
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 09
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 10
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 11
kourtney kardashian shows off some skin in la 12

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here