Thu, 23 February 2017 at 8:24 pm

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele Exits 'Scream Queens' to Join New ABC Comedy

Lea Michele has been cast in a new comedy pilot for ABC and she will not return to Fox’s Scream Queens if the series is given a third season.

The 30-year-old actress will star alongside Tony winner Daveed Diggs in a currently untitled comedy about a city mayor.

The series will follow “what happens when an outspoken, idealistic rapper Courtney (Search Party‘s Brandon Micheal Hall) runs for office as a publicity stunt. When he actually gets elected, he surprises everyone (including himself) when he has a natural knack for the job and slowly transforms city hall,” according to THR.

Lea‘s character was reportedly originally planned to be Courtney’s chief of staff, but the role is being modified to fit her.

Ryan Murphy has reportedly released Lea from her deal to star in the potential third season of Scream Queens. The show has not yet been renewed and is still on the bubble as pilot season heads into full swing. If the show does return, it will come back without Hester Ulrich.
