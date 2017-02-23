Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 12:02 pm

Leaving Netflix in March 2017 – Here's the Full List!

Leaving Netflix in March 2017 – Here's the Full List!

Netflix just announced the list of television shows and movies that will be expiring from the streaming service beginning on March 1.

Throughout the month, the site will remove more and more titles, so be sure to get to binging while you can!

IF YOU MISSED IT: See All the Movies & TV Shows Coming to Netflix in March!

Click above to see all of the titles being added to the streaming service if you missed it!

Click inside to see the full list of TV shows and movies leaving Netflix beginning March 1…

MARCH 1
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: War
Keeping Up Appearances
Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3
Survivors: Series 1 – 2

MARCH 2
Black or White
Sweetwater

MARCH 3
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Misfire
Web Junkie

MARCH 4
Entertainment
I Dream of Wires
Otto the Rhino
Seashore
The Discoverers
The Nanny Diaries

MARCH 5
Food Chains
Jail Caesar
The Days to Come
Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

MARCH 6
Pit Stop
Rigor Mortis

MARCH 7
Hansel vs. Gretel

MARCH 8
Love At First Fight
The Starving Games

MARCH 15
Boy
B for Boy
My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend
Sushi: The Global Catch

MARCH 16
American Dreamz

MARCH 23
Love Me
The Invincible Iron Man

MARCH 25
All Stars
Pup
The Perfect Wedding

MARCH 27
Dragonwolf

MARCH 28
Erasing Hate
The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

MARCH 29
6 Guns
Detropia
I Melt With You
Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne
