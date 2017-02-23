Leaving Netflix in March 2017 – Here's the Full List!

Netflix just announced the list of television shows and movies that will be expiring from the streaming service beginning on March 1.

Throughout the month, the site will remove more and more titles, so be sure to get to binging while you can!

MARCH 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: War

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3

Survivors: Series 1 – 2

MARCH 2

Black or White

Sweetwater

MARCH 3

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

MARCH 4

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

MARCH 5

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

MARCH 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

MARCH 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

MARCH 8

Love At First Fight

The Starving Games

MARCH 15

Boy

B for Boy

My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

MARCH 16

American Dreamz

MARCH 23

Love Me

The Invincible Iron Man

MARCH 25

All Stars

Pup

The Perfect Wedding

MARCH 27

Dragonwolf

MARCH 28

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

MARCH 29

6 Guns

Detropia

I Melt With You

Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark

The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne