Leighton Meester Reveals Where Blair Waldorf Would Be Today

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 1:56 am

Have you ever wondered what the Gossip Girl characters would be up to these days?

Well, Leighton Meester is weighing in on where Blair Waldorf would be in 2017.

“Ohhhh… let’s see… when we last left Blair Waldorf, she had a kid with [Chuck Bass], and she was running her own fashion company,” Blair told Elle.com. “And I think it was going really well, wasn’t it? So in 2017, Blair Waldorf is probably about to debut her new fashion line. She’s probably doing New York Fashion Week! She’s got a runway somewhere.”

Pictured: Leighton looks amazing in a pantsuit while attending the Saks Downtown Men’s Opening with Justin Hartley and Jake Lacy on Wednesday (February 22) in New York City.
