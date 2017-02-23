Leighton Meester Would Go Back In Time If She Could Change Her Eyebrows!

Leighton Meester takes us back in time in her brand new show Making History, where she plays the daughter of Paul Revere in 1775.

While making an appearance on Late Night to promote the show on Wednesday (February 22), the 30-year-old actress talks to Seth about the era she’d travel back to visit.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Leighton Meester

“Any time in my life that I could just like change my eyebrows,” Leighton said. “Just like, highschool, too thin. This is just about me.”

During her appearance, Leighton also revealed that the main reason she loves her character in Making His troy is because her name is Deborah. “I really love my character because her name is Deborah and I’ve always wanted my name to be Deborah,” Leighton added. “I don’t know, I always wanted my name to be Deborah or Linda or Barbora, and I wanted to have a pink suit with red curly hair.”



Leighton Meester – ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

Click inside to watch more of Leighton Meester’s appearance on Late Night…



Leighton Meester – ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’