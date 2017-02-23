Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 2:12 pm

Lena Dunham to Match Donations to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center After Trump's Transgender Ruling

Lena Dunham to Match Donations to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center After Trump's Transgender Ruling

After Donald Trump announced he removed the guidelines that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom in school that matches their gender identity, stars began speaking out in support of trans students.

Now, Lena Dunham has announced she will match donations up to $50,000 to the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, Michigan. The center’s mission statement is “to provide short-term and long-term residential safe space and support services for runaway, homeless, and at-risk lesbian, gay, bi-attractional, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.”

Read the tweets below…

Click inside to read all of Lena Dunham’s tweets…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lena Dunham

