Lena Dunham to Match Donations to Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center After Trump's Transgender Ruling

After Donald Trump announced he removed the guidelines that allowed transgender students to use the bathroom in school that matches their gender identity, stars began speaking out in support of trans students.

Now, Lena Dunham has announced she will match donations up to $50,000 to the Ruth Ellis Center in Detroit, Michigan. The center’s mission statement is “to provide short-term and long-term residential safe space and support services for runaway, homeless, and at-risk lesbian, gay, bi-attractional, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.”

Read the tweets below…

I'm matching all donations up to 50k to the Ruth Ellis Center @REC_detroit cc @allycoalition @jackantonoff Tweet me your donation receipt! — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) February 23, 2017

