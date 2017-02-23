Lily-Rose Depp & Mom Vanessa Paradis Team Up for Planned Parenthood

Lily-Rose Depp and her mom Vanessa Paradis posed together for a great cause!

The 17-year-old actress and the 44-year-old singer donned bathrobes for a gorgeous shoot featured in the second issue of Our City of Angels magazine.

The pics – shot by David Mushegain and directed by Lily-Rose‘s boyfriend Ash Stymest – also featured roses, pastries, and tea.

All magazine proceeds will go directly to Planned Parenthood.

“My beautiful mommy and me for @ourcityofangels by @davidmushegain 💋all magazine proceeds go to @plannedparenthood 💘💘💘#istandwithpp,” Lily-Rose captioned one of the photos she shared on Instagram, which you can see here.

Pictured: Lily-Rose arriving at LAX Airport and heading to her flight on Tuesday (February 21) in Los Angeles, and checking out Chanel‘s showroom for fashion fittings on Wednesday in Paris, France.