Thu, 23 February 2017 at 7:33 pm

Lily-Rose Depp & Mom Vanessa Paradis Team Up for Planned Parenthood

Lily-Rose Depp & Mom Vanessa Paradis Team Up for Planned Parenthood

Lily-Rose Depp and her mom Vanessa Paradis posed together for a great cause!

The 17-year-old actress and the 44-year-old singer donned bathrobes for a gorgeous shoot featured in the second issue of Our City of Angels magazine.

The pics – shot by David Mushegain and directed by Lily-Rose‘s boyfriend Ash Stymest – also featured roses, pastries, and tea.

All magazine proceeds will go directly to Planned Parenthood.

“My beautiful mommy and me for @ourcityofangels by @davidmushegain 💋all magazine proceeds go to @plannedparenthood 💘💘💘#istandwithpp,” Lily-Rose captioned one of the photos she shared on Instagram, which you can see here.

Pictured: Lily-Rose arriving at LAX Airport and heading to her flight on Tuesday (February 21) in Los Angeles, and checking out Chanel‘s showroom for fashion fittings on Wednesday in Paris, France.
Photos: AKM-GSI
