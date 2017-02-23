Lin-Manuel Miranda Covers 'The Hollywood Reporter', Says He Hopes the Political Talk Doesn't End

Lin-Manuel Miranda poses in smoke on stage while covering the 2017 Oscars issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

The 37-year-old Oscar-nominated actor was one of the 19 A-listers THR chatted with – along with Dakota Johnson, Ryan Murphy, Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson, and many others – where they discussed why the Oscars still matter.

On his favorite Oscar moments: “My brain is a compendium of Oscar moments: Tom Hanks’ beautiful acceptance speech when he won best actor for Philadelphia in 1994. Roberto Benigni climbing over chairs and wanting to make love to everybody in the world when Life Is Beautiful won best foreign-language film in 1999. Kim Basinger presenting in 1990 and telling the audience that one of the best films of the year, Do the Right Thing, was not nominated. For her to take a stand, 25 years before #OscarsSoWhite, was incredible — and impressive because time has shown the prescience of that film.”

On politics: “I expect we’ll see more of that this year. It’s a political time, so I imagine the Oscars will look exactly like your Twitter or Facebook feed. Why should we ignore for three hours what we’re talking about 24 hours a day?”

On watching the Oscars with his family: “The Oscars were always a family affair when I was a kid. One sort of unintentional tradition we had every year was during the ‘In Memoriam’ part of the show. My family called it the ‘She died?’ section because my dad, who is pop culture-oblivious, would always go, ‘She died? He died? She died?!’ the whole time. So, it was very sad and yet also very funny watching my dad catch up.”

