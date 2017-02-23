Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 2:09 pm

Malia Obama Reportedly Parties It Up in New York City

Malia Obama Reportedly Parties It Up in New York City

Malia Obama isn’t just interning in New York City, she’s taking in all the Big Apple has to offer.

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was reportedly spotting partying in the VIP section of Up&Down last week.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malia Obama

“She arrived with heavy security, and stayed till about 2 a.m.,” a source told Page Six with another source adding, “She was just drinking Red Bull.”

She’s also recently been seen at the Black Lodge in SoHo and at Happy Ending for a NYFW party.

Pictured: Malia arrives for internship at The Weinstein Company on Thursday morning (February 23).
malia obama blue coat nyc internship 01
malia obama blue coat nyc internship 02
malia obama blue coat nyc internship 03
malia obama blue coat nyc internship 04
malia obama blue coat nyc internship 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Malia Obama

