Malia Obama Reportedly Parties It Up in New York City

Malia Obama isn’t just interning in New York City, she’s taking in all the Big Apple has to offer.

The 18-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama was reportedly spotting partying in the VIP section of Up&Down last week.

“She arrived with heavy security, and stayed till about 2 a.m.,” a source told Page Six with another source adding, “She was just drinking Red Bull.”

She’s also recently been seen at the Black Lodge in SoHo and at Happy Ending for a NYFW party.

Pictured: Malia arrives for internship at The Weinstein Company on Thursday morning (February 23).