Mary-Louise Parker Brings Son William To 'When We Rise' NYC Premiere!

Mary-Louise Parker made the screening of her brand new limited series When We Rise a family affair by bringing her 13-year-old son William along with her as she hit the carpet at The Metrograph on Wednesday (February 22) in New York City.

The 52-year-old actress was joined at the screening by director and producer Dustin Lance Black, and co-stars T.R. Knight, Emily Skeggs, Maddie Corman, Fiona Dourif, Justin Sams and Charles Socarides.

When We Rise, which is set to premiere on Monday (February 27) chronicles the personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today. The period piece tells the history of the gay rights movement, starting with the Stonewall Riots in 1969 – Watch the trailer here!

15+ pictures inside of Mary-Louise Parker and others at the When We Rise screening…