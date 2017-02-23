Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Cheryl Cole Officially Debuts Baby Bump in New Photo Shoot

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 9:07 am

Mary-Louise Parker Brings Son William To 'When We Rise' NYC Premiere!

Mary-Louise Parker Brings Son William To 'When We Rise' NYC Premiere!

Mary-Louise Parker made the screening of her brand new limited series When We Rise a family affair by bringing her 13-year-old son William along with her as she hit the carpet at The Metrograph on Wednesday (February 22) in New York City.

The 52-year-old actress was joined at the screening by director and producer Dustin Lance Black, and co-stars T.R. Knight, Emily Skeggs, Maddie Corman, Fiona Dourif, Justin Sams and Charles Socarides.

When We Rise, which is set to premiere on Monday (February 27) chronicles the personal and political struggles, set-backs and triumphs of a diverse family of LGBT men and women who helped pioneer one of the last legs of the U.S. Civil Rights movement from its turbulent infancy in the 20th century to the once unfathomable successes of today. The period piece tells the history of the gay rights movement, starting with the Stonewall Riots in 1969 – Watch the trailer here!

15+ pictures inside of Mary-Louise Parker and others at the When We Rise screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 01
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 02
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 03
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 04
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 05
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 06
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 07
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 08
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 09
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 10
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 11
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 12
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 13
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 14
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 15
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 16
mary louise parker brings son william to when we rise nyc premiere 17

Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charles Socarides, Dustin Lance Black, Emily Skeggs, Fiona Dourif, Justin Sams, Maddie Corman, Mary Louise Parker, T.R. Knight

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here