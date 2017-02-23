Matthew Broderick Joins 'Katrina: American Crime Story' Cast

Matthew Broderick has joined the cast of the upcoming FX series Katrina: American Crime Story.

This is the second season of Ryan Murphy‘s anthology series and it will be focusing on the devastation that Hurricane Katrina brought on Louisiana.

Matthew will play the former head of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), Michael Brown. He was criticized for the agency’s slow response to helping the people of Louisiana after the devastating natural disaster.

Annette Bening will star as Louisiana Governor Kathleeen Bianco.

