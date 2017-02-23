Naomie Harris Says Daniel Craig 'Could Be Back' As James Bond!

Naomie Harris is addressing the rumors that Daniel Craig may not return as James Bond.

“I really don’t think that they’ve moved on from Daniel,” the Oscar-nominated actress expressed (via BBC) after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace on Thursday (February 23) in London, England.

“I think there’s a very good chance that Daniel will come back. I think it’s way too early to be thinking about other people at this stage,” Naomie added. “I think the fact that the last two Bonds – Spectre and Skyfall – have been the highest-grossing Bond movies of all time shows that people love him as Bond, and they desperately want him to return. And I don’t think Daniel is immune to that… I think he’s very aware, so I think that adds an extra level of pressure. But he has to ultimately do what feels right to him.”

“But I know that we, as a cast, collectively want him back” Naomie continued. “I know that Barbara and Michael – our producers – desperately want him back, so I think the only person that needs persuading is Daniel.”

Naomie has starred in both Spectre and Skyfall with Daniel.