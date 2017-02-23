'Nashville' Star Killed Off Show in Shocking Twist (Spoilers)

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Nashville!

There was a shocking plot twist during the ninth episode of Nashville‘s fifth season, which is currently airing on CMT after a move from ABC last year.

A big twist on the series is not something new. At the end of season four, the fate of Hayden Panettiere‘s character Juliette Barnes was left unknown after she was involved in a plane crash. She was the only one who survived the crash though and her recovery has been a major storyline this season.

Fans who saw last week’s episode of Nashville will likely have an idea of who died after someone was injured in a car crash.

Connie Britton’s Rayna James has died

Connie Britton has exited Nashville after her character Rayna James died from injuries sustained in a car crash. After escaping a hostage situation in which she was held by a crazed fan, she was in a police car going home and the car was hit by a truck.

Rayna initially survived the crash and was taken to the hospital for surgery. After getting to say goodbye to her husband Deacon and her kids, she passed away.

“Playing Rayna has been a privilege and a deeply enriching experience for me,” Connie said in a statement. “I am going to miss her grace, tenacity and feistiness. And I’m forever grateful and indebted to our unbelievably talented cast and crew, and to the Nashville community amongst whom I have had the honor to work. And then there are the fans. Wow. I’m so humbled by our incredible fans for their unwavering passion and commitment. They are the reason the show exists, and the reason the show will continue. I’ll be watching and cheering alongside all of you. Thanks for the honor of these 5 years.”

Connie reportedly approached the showrunners and asked them to leave the show for “personal and professional reasons,” according to Deadline.