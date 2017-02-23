Neil Patrick Harris & Jimmy Fallon Play Egg Russian Roulette On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Neil Patrick Harris has a moment of victory when Jimmy Fallon covers his head with a raw egg during an intense game of Egg Russian Roulette on Friday (December 18) in New York City.

The 43-year-old A Series of Unfortunate Events star played the game during an appearance on The Tonight Show that evening. Luckily for Neil, he kept picking the hard-boiled eggs while Jimmy ended up picked two of the raw eggs.

Neil also talked about why he built a secret room at his NYC home and teased the magic show he’s producing that will “blow your mind hole,” In & Of Itself.

Watch the interview below…



Egg Russian Roulette with Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris Has a Magic Man Cave