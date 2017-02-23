Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 2:16 pm

Neil Patrick Harris & Jimmy Fallon Play Egg Russian Roulette On 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Neil Patrick Harris has a moment of victory when Jimmy Fallon covers his head with a raw egg during an intense game of Egg Russian Roulette on Friday (December 18) in New York City.

The 43-year-old A Series of Unfortunate Events star played the game during an appearance on The Tonight Show that evening. Luckily for Neil, he kept picking the hard-boiled eggs while Jimmy ended up picked two of the raw eggs.

Neil also talked about why he built a secret room at his NYC home and teased the magic show he’s producing that will “blow your mind hole,” In & Of Itself.

Watch the interview below…


Egg Russian Roulette with Neil Patrick Harris

Click inside to watch the rest of Neil Patrick Harris’ appearance on The Tonight Show…


Neil Patrick Harris Has a Magic Man Cave
neil patrick harris jimmy fallon play egg russian roulette on the tonight show 01
neil patrick harris jimmy fallon play egg russian roulette on the tonight show 02

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Video

