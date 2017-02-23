New on Netflix in March 2017 – Full List Revealed!

Netflix has just revealed the list of movies and television shows that will be coming to the streaming service beginning on March 1.

Tons of new titles are being added – including some fan favorite television shows like How To Get Away with Murder and Better Call Saul, as well as hit movies like Chicago, Jurassic Park, and more. A new Amy Schumer special is also on the way! So many more titles are coming as well so check out the list below!

Click inside to see the full list of movies coming to Netflix beginning March 1…

MARCH 1

Angry Birds: Season 2 (2013)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Chicago (2002)

Deep Run (2015)

Dirt Every Day: Season 1 (2013)

Epic Drives: Season 2 (2015)

Friday After Next (2002)

Head 2 Head: Season 2 (2013)

Hot Rod Unlimited: Season 1 (2013)

Ignition: Season 1 (2013)

Impossible Dreamers (2017)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kate and Mim-Mim: Season 2 (2015)

Know Your Enemy – Japan (1945)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Let There Be Light (1946)

Memento (2000)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)

Roadkill: Season 2 (2013)

Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)

San Pietro (1945)

Singing with Angels (2016)

Sustainable (2016)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

The Craft (1996)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Tenacious D in: The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)

The Negro Soldier (1944)

Thunderbolt (1947)

Tunisian Victory (1944)

MARCH 3

Greenleaf: Season 1 (2016)

MARCH 4

Safe Haven (2013)

MARCH 5

Señora Acero: Season 3 (2016)

MARCH 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special

MARCH 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

MARCH 9

Thithi (2015)

MARCH 10

Buddy Thunderstruck: Season 1

Burning Sands

Love: Season 2

One More Time: Season 1

The Boss’ Daughter (2016)

MARCH 13

Must Love Dogs (2005)

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

MARCH 14

Disney’s Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame

MARCH 15

Disney’s The BFG (2016)

Notes on Blindness (2016)

MARCH 16

Beau Sejour: Season 1

Coraline (2009)

MARCH 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train

Julie’s Greenroom: Season 1

Marvel’s Iron Fist: Season 1

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Pandora

Samurai Gourmet: Season 1

MARCH 18

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries: Season 8 (2016)

MARCH 20

El Reemplazante: Season 1-2 (2012)

MARCH 21

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)

MARCH 23

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 3 (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

MARCH 24

Bottersnikes & Gumbles: Season 2

Déjà Vu (2006)

Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense—

Grace and Frankie: Season 3

Ingobernable: Season 1

Spider (2007)

The Square (2008)

The Most Hated Woman in America—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

MARCH 25

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

MARCH 26

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)

MARCH 27

Better Call Saul: Season 2

MARCH 28

Archer: Season 7 (2016)

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle

MARCH 30

Life in Pieces: Season 1 (2015)

MARCH 31

13 Reasons Why: Season 1

Bordertown: Season 1

Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1 (2016)

Dinotrux: Season 4

FirstBorn (2016)

Five Came Back

GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012) Rosewood: Season 1

The Carmichael Show: Season 1-2

The Discovery

Trailer Park Boys: Season 11