Thu, 23 February 2017 at 11:42 am
NFL Quarterback Tells School Girls to 'Be Silent' & 'Polite'
- Jameis Winston was telling young boys to stand up and be strong, and told young girls to sit down and be “gentle” in this shocking speech – TMZ
