Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 11:42 am

NFL Quarterback Tells School Girls to 'Be Silent' & 'Polite'

NFL Quarterback Tells School Girls to 'Be Silent' & 'Polite'
  • Jameis Winston was telling young boys to stand up and be strong, and told young girls to sit down and be “gentle” in this shocking speech – TMZ
  • These two are fueling more DWTS rumors! – Just Jared Jr
  • The news industry is reacting to Alan Colmes‘ death – Gossip Cop
  • Charlize Theron has a hot new film coming soon – Lainey Gossip
  • These are the wildest fan theories for HTGAWMTooFab
  • You gotta see Kylie Jenner in this corset – MTV
  • This seven-year-old Latina designer is taking over the fashion world – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jameis Winston, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here