Nick Jonas Goes Out to Dinner After Night Out With Female Friend

Nick Jonas looked sharp in a blue jacket while heading out to dinner this week.

The 24-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a meal at Craig’s restaurant on Tuesday (February 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nick Jonas

The night before, Nick was seen at Pinz Bowling Alley with a female companion. The two grabbed ice cream together before leaving in the same car, though it’s unclear if they were on a date or not.

ICYMI, Nick recently said that he hopes people get down to his steamy Fifty Shades Darker track with Nicki Minaj, “Bom Bidi Bom,” in the bedroom!