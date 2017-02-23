Top Stories
Nina Dobrev Drops Her Last Name on Instagram

Nina Dobrev Drops Her Last Name on Instagram

Nina Dobrev has a new Instagram handle.

The 28-year-old Vampire Diaries actress dropped her last name and now just uses the name @nina!

Meanwhile, Nina is gearing up for the big series finale of The Vampire Diaries, which airs on Friday, March 10.

In case you missed it, watch Elena reunite with Stefan (Paul Wesley) in the finale promo!

Pictured: Nina gets in a workout on Wednesday afternoon (February 22) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Nina Dobrev

