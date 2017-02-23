Octavia Spencer & Scarlett Johansson to Host 'SNL' in March!

Saturday Night Live just announced two of the hosts for the month of March: Octavia Spencer and Scarlett Johansson!

Hidden Figures Oscar nominee Octavia will take the stage on March 4 to host the show and will be joined by musical guest Father John Misty.

On March 11, Ghost in the Shell‘s Scarlett Johansson will host for the fifth time alongside Lorde! This means, we must be getting new Lorde music soon!