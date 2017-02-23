Top Stories
Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 2:30 pm

Octavia Spencer & Scarlett Johansson to Host 'SNL' in March!

Octavia Spencer & Scarlett Johansson to Host 'SNL' in March!

Saturday Night Live just announced two of the hosts for the month of March: Octavia Spencer and Scarlett Johansson!

Hidden Figures Oscar nominee Octavia will take the stage on March 4 to host the show and will be joined by musical guest Father John Misty.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from SNL

On March 11, Ghost in the Shell‘s Scarlett Johansson will host for the fifth time alongside Lorde! This means, we must be getting new Lorde music soon!
Photos: Getty
