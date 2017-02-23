Patrick Stewart Just Recently Found Out He's Uncircumcised

Patrick Stewart is 76-years-old, but he only recently found out that he’s uncircumcised!

The Logan actor made the revelation during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which is set to air on Friday (February 24).

“One night with my wife [Sunny Ozell], as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said, ‘You’re not circumcised,’ I said, ‘What do you mean? That’s ridiculous, I should know. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time,’” Patrick said during the interview (via E! News).

The actor says he asked his doctor about it during his next visit.

“While he was down there, I said, ‘By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement, I am circumcised, aren’t I?’” Patrick said. “He took a closer look and said, ‘Not! I am Jewish, and definitely know the difference!’”