Thu, 23 February 2017 at 9:17 pm

Patrick Stewart Just Recently Found Out He's Uncircumcised

Patrick Stewart Just Recently Found Out He's Uncircumcised

Patrick Stewart is 76-years-old, but he only recently found out that he’s uncircumcised!

The Logan actor made the revelation during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which is set to air on Friday (February 24).

Click inside to read what Patrick Stewart said in the interview…

“One night with my wife [Sunny Ozell], as you do, we were talking about stuff and I mentioned my circumcision and she said, ‘You’re not circumcised,’ I said, ‘What do you mean? That’s ridiculous, I should know. All my life my mother has told me it was fashionable at the time,’” Patrick said during the interview (via E! News).

The actor says he asked his doctor about it during his next visit.

“While he was down there, I said, ‘By the way, my wife and I have had a little disagreement, I am circumcised, aren’t I?’” Patrick said. “He took a closer look and said, ‘Not! I am Jewish, and definitely know the difference!’”
patrick stewart just recently found out hes uncircumsised 01
patrick stewart just recently found out hes uncircumsised 02
patrick stewart just recently found out hes uncircumsised 03
patrick stewart just recently found out hes uncircumsised 04
patrick stewart just recently found out hes uncircumsised 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Patrick Stewart

