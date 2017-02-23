Top Stories
Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 4:05 pm

Paula Patton Makes a Shocking Claim Against Robin Thicke in Custody Battle

Paula Patton Makes a Shocking Claim Against Robin Thicke in Custody Battle
  • Wow…did Robin Thicke really “wine and dine” this rep from the DCFS? – TMZ
  • 15 times Farrah Abraham was outrageous – Wetpaint
  • Things don’t go as planned for these 2 Riverdale characters – Just Jared Jr
  • Find out why Shia LaBeouf shut down his anti-Trump live stream – DListed
  • Kate Bock looks amazing in Sports Illustrated – Hollywood Tuna
  • Ross Mathews refuses to be shamed – Towleroad
  • Noah Cyrus reveals her celebrity crush – J-14
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Newsies, Paula Patton, Robin Thicke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here