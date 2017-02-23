Top Stories
Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 8:21 pm

Quantico's Jake McLaughlin Welcomes Fourth Child with Wife Stephanie!

Congratulations are in order for Jake McLaughlin as he and his wife Stephanie have welcomed their fourth child togehter!

The 34-year-old actor’s Quantico co-star Priyanka Chopra announced the happy news on her Twitter account.

“Congrats Jake and Stephanie McLaughlin for the new addition to your family.. Freya is beautiful. Welcome baby girl. #rowen #reagan #logan,” Priyanka captioned a photo of the family.

Jake and Stephanie have been married since 2004. They are the parents of Reagan, Rowen, and Logan already. Congrats to the happy family on the exciting news!
Photos: Getty
