Top Stories
Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Celebs React to Trump Removing Protection on Transgender Bathroom Use

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson &amp; Team Jess Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia Chooses Between Team Jack Pearson & Team Jess Mariano

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

What Happened to the Vandal Who Destroyed Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star?

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 12:16 am

Rihanna Named Harvard University's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year!

Rihanna Named Harvard University's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year!

Rihanna is being recognized for her charity and humanitarian work around the world!

The 29-year-old singer will be honored as Harvard University’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year and will accept the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a ceremony on campus next week!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter.

Rihanna created the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her grandparents in order to improve health, education, arts, and culture around the world along with offering scholarships for students from Caribbean countries. She also serves as an ambassador for Global Citizen, which provides children access to education in developing countries.

Back in December, Rihanna joined Prince Harry in Barbados were they were both tested for HIV on World AIDS Day to raise awareness for the disease.

Congrats Rihanna!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey lands guest role on Blindspot - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is not opening for The Weeknd on his tour - Gossip Cop
  • Lucy Hale debuts super short haircut - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie Lynn Spears' husband gives an update on stepdaughter Maddie's recovery - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba and Kate Winslet kiss on set of their new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore is heading to Empire - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here