Rihanna Named Harvard University's 2017 Humanitarian of the Year!

Rihanna is being recognized for her charity and humanitarian work around the world!

The 29-year-old singer will be honored as Harvard University’s 2017 Humanitarian of the Year and will accept the Peter J. Gomes Humanitarian Award at a ceremony on campus next week!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of-the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” said Harvard Foundation director S. Allen Counter.

Rihanna created the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her grandparents in order to improve health, education, arts, and culture around the world along with offering scholarships for students from Caribbean countries. She also serves as an ambassador for Global Citizen, which provides children access to education in developing countries.

Back in December, Rihanna joined Prince Harry in Barbados were they were both tested for HIV on World AIDS Day to raise awareness for the disease.

Congrats Rihanna!