Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Brit Awards 2017 - Full Event Coverage!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 1:55 pm

Robbie Rogers Suits Up To Host World Wide Orphans Fund's Night Of Play Charity Bash 2017!

Robbie Rogers Suits Up To Host World Wide Orphans Fund's Night Of Play Charity Bash 2017!

Robbie Rogers suited up to host The World Wide Orphans Foundation’s 2017 Night Of Play Charity event held at the UCB Sunset Theater on Wednesday (February 22) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old LA Galaxy star was joined by Juno Temple, Amy Poehler, Ahna O’Reilly, Jacqueline Bisset, Dr. Jane Aronson, performer Lily Kershaw, fashion stylist Warren Alfie Baker, producer Joshua Thurston, and JustJared.com‘s very own Jared Eng.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robbie Rogers

Worldwide Orphans is transforming the lives of children and communities in need, they provide education, medical care, and psycho-social support in their local communities so that they can become confident, competent, thriving adults who will change the world around them.

30+ pictures inside of Robbie Rogers and others at the charity event…
Credit: Tommaso Boddi; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ahna O'Reilly, Amy Poehler, George Kotsiopoulos, Jacqueline Bisset, Jared Eng, Juno Temple, Lily Kershaw, Robbie Rogers

Getty
