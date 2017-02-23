Robbie Rogers Suits Up To Host World Wide Orphans Fund's Night Of Play Charity Bash 2017!

Robbie Rogers suited up to host The World Wide Orphans Foundation’s 2017 Night Of Play Charity event held at the UCB Sunset Theater on Wednesday (February 22) in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old LA Galaxy star was joined by Juno Temple, Amy Poehler, Ahna O’Reilly, Jacqueline Bisset, Dr. Jane Aronson, performer Lily Kershaw, fashion stylist Warren Alfie Baker, producer Joshua Thurston, and JustJared.com‘s very own Jared Eng.

Worldwide Orphans is transforming the lives of children and communities in need, they provide education, medical care, and psycho-social support in their local communities so that they can become confident, competent, thriving adults who will change the world around them.

