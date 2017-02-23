Shay Mitchell & More Freeform Stars Guess Book Titles In Exclusive 'Magic of Storytelling' Video - Watch!

Shay Mitchell and Katherine McNamara are showing off their favorite books in these exclusive shelfies.

The two Freeform stars, along with Sasha Pieterse, Vanessa Marano, Katie Leclerc, Cierra Ramirez, Emeraude Toubia, and Sherri Saum, posed for the pics to support the Magic of Storytelling campaign, which aims to inspire families’ imaginations, cultivate a lifelong love of reading in kids, and bring books to underserved communities across the country.

For Shay, reading was a big part of her childhood and is still very important to her.

Shadowhunters star Kat, selected “Bud, Not Buddy” by Christopher Paul Curtis for her shelfie — a book she loves to read because it allows her to escape to different worlds and learn so much about other people’s lives.

If you didn’t know, Disney and ABC have teamed up again with First Book, and are aiming to donate over one million books this year to the nonprofit, which provides new books to educators and organizations serving children from low-income families by the end of March!

Check out our exclusive vid below where the stars guess the book titles through emojis!



Disney Magic Of Storytelling – Freeform Stars Guess Their Fave Books