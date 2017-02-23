Shia LaBeouf Takes Down 'He Will Not Divide Us' Live Stream Because of Gunshots in Area

Shia LaBeouf has been forced to take down his “He Will Not Divide Us” live stream project once again – this time for a terrifying reason.

“We have taken the stream down after shots were reported in the area. The safety of everybody participating in our project is paramount,” Shia tweeted to his followers.

Shia and collaborators Rönkkö and Turner relaunched the project at the El Rey Theater in Albuquerque, New Mexico after it was shut down by the Museum of the Moving Image earlier this month.