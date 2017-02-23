Taron Egerton & Jamie Foxx Film 'Robin Hood' Night Scenes in Croatia

Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx get into character on the set of their upcoming movie Robin Hood: Origins on Thursday (February 23) in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The guys have been hard at work all week on the film and it looks like they were filming through the night for the new scenes!

Taron is taking on the title role in the movie while Jamie is playing Little John. Robin Hood: Origins currently has a release date of March 23, 2018.

