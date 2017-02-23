Top Stories
Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Beyonce Cancels Coachella 2017 Performance on the 'Advice of Her Doctors' (Statement)

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Cheryl Cole Shows Off Baby Bump in New Ad - Watch Now!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Jimmy Kimmel Gets a Makeover for Oscars 2017!

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Johnny Depp Responds to Latest Lawsuit Claims Over Money

Thu, 23 February 2017 at 6:40 pm

Taron Egerton & Jamie Foxx Film 'Robin Hood' Night Scenes in Croatia

Taron Egerton & Jamie Foxx Film 'Robin Hood' Night Scenes in Croatia

Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx get into character on the set of their upcoming movie Robin Hood: Origins on Thursday (February 23) in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The guys have been hard at work all week on the film and it looks like they were filming through the night for the new scenes!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taron Egerton

Taron is taking on the title role in the movie while Jamie is playing Little John. Robin Hood: Origins currently has a release date of March 23, 2018.

15+ pictures inside of Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 01
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 02
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 03
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 04
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 05
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 06
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 07
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 08
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 09
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 10
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 11
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 12
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 13
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 14
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 15
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 16
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 17
taron egerton jamie foxx robin hood night scenes 18

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Jamie Foxx, Movies, Robin Hood: Origins, Taron Egerton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Johnny Depp claims to have proof that his ex-managers owe him money - TMZ
  • Is Tom Cruise reuniting with Suri? - Gossip Cop
  • Danielle Campbell opens up about her sense of style - Just Jared Jr
  • Here are Kylie Jenner and Tyga's cutest Instagram pics ever - Wetpaint
  • These are Amy Adams' pre-Oscars plans - Lainey Gossip
  • Demi Moore just booked a huge new role - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here