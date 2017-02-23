Top Stories
Thu, 23 February 2017 at 7:09 pm

'The Batman' Confirms a Director, 'Nightwing' Movie in the Works

Matt Reeves has been confirmed as the director of the upcoming movie The Batman, a standalone film about the superhero starring Ben Affleck.

The actor was originally going to direct himself in the film, but he dropped out of the position after his schedule got too packed. Matt previously directed Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and he is in post-production right now on War for the Planet of the Apes.

“I have loved the Batman story since I was a child. He is such an iconic and compelling character, and one that resonates with me deeply. I am incredibly honored and excited to be working with Warner Bros. to bring an epic and emotional new take on the Caped Crusader to the big screen,” Matt said in a statement (via Deadline).

In other Batman news, Warner Bros. is currently planning a standalone movie for the character Nightwing, who is known for being the original Robin in the Batman comics.

Chris McKay, who just helmed The Lego Batman Movie, is in talks to direct the film, according to THR.
