Who Killed Wes? 'How To Get Away with Murder' Finale Will Answer the Big Question!

The season three finale of How to Get Away with Murder airs later tonight, and we will finally know who killed Wes (Alfred Enoch).

The finale – titled “He Made a Terrible Mistake – follows Annalise (Viola Davis), who tries to ward off a surprising new angle in the D.A.’s case. Meanwhile, alliances shift amongst the Keating 4, as they discover crucial information about the circumstances surrounding Wes’s death.

The two-hour season finale begins on ABC tonight at 9pm EST. Be sure to tune in!

See some stills from the episode below…